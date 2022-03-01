Azerbaijan-Serbia relations have reached level of strategic partnership — ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

The relations between Azerbaijan and Serbia have reached the level of strategic partnership, Serbian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Dragan Vladisavljević said on Tuesday at the event dedicated to the Statehood Day of the Republic of Serbia, a correspondent of News.Az reports from the event.



"Serbia considers Azerbaijan one of its closest friends. Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established in 1997. During this time, relations between Azerbaijan and Serbia have reached the level of strategic partnership," he said.



The ambassador noted that there is absolute coordination between the two countries on issues of interest.



"This is also proved by a significant increase in trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Serbia in 2021. I believe that the friendly relations between the two countries will be more intense in the future," Vladisavljević concluded.

News.Az