Azerbaijan, Serbia to ink energy cooperation agreements

Azerbaijan and Serbia will sign two important agreements in the energy sector on November 15.

The documents will be signed following the meeting of Azerbaijani and Serbian Energy Ministers Parviz Shahbazov and Dubravka Djedovic Handanovic in Baku, News.Az reports.

In particular, a Memorandum of Understanding is expected to be signed between the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Mining and Energy of the Republic of Serbia on promoting cooperation between the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and Srbijagas, as well as an agreement on the sale of gas between SOCAR and Srbijagas.

The information was also confirmed by the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan.

