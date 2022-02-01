Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan-Serbia visa waiver agreement approved

Azerbaijani citizens will be able to visit Serbia under a visa-free regime.  

A bill on the approval of the "Agreement between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Government of Serbia on the mutual abolition of visa for civil passport holders" was discussed at a plenary session of the Azerbaijani Parliament on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

The bill was put to the vote and adopted following the discussions.


