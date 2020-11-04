Azerbaijani servicemen comply with the rules for the treatment of civilian population - Defense Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

The daily failures, numerous losses, and important positions lost in battles force the Armenian Armed Forces to resort to various methods, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.

“Proceeding from the principle that "all is fair in war", the Armenian side has already launched a slanderous campaign against the Azerbaijani servicemen,” the ministry said. “The statements of the Armenian side that the Azerbaijani servicemen allegedly committed war crimes in Tug village of Khojavend district are nothing more than slander.”

“The supreme commander stressed that “we have never fought with the civilians and will never do this,” the ministry said. “By shelling the civilians of Azerbaijan’s Ganja and Barda cities, Armenia once again proved that it once again committed a real war crime.”

“We state that the personnel of the Azerbaijani troops comply with the requirements of the Geneva Convention and other regulatory legal acts, which are the basis of international humanitarian law,” the ministry said. “This means that the Azerbaijani servicemen participating in the battles comply with the rules of conduct with the civilians.”

