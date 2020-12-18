Azerbaijan set to complete first stage of construction of road to Sugovushan by late Dec.

Azerbaijan set to complete first stage of construction of road to Sugovushan by late Dec.

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani State Agency of Automobile Roads has accelerated the construction of a new road from Tartar district to Sugovushan settlement, deputy head of the main department of the agency Idayat Rustamov told Trend.

“The work is already underway to asphalt the road,” Rustamov added.

"The main difficulties here were associated with clearing the area from mines,” deputy head of the department. “The process of laying the asphalt concrete pavement on the 21-kilometer section of the Tartar-Sugovushan road is under completion. The first stage will be completed by the end of this month. The width of the road will be nine meters."

Rustamov added that in parallel, another section of the road with a length of 7.5 kilometers is being built on the section of the Sugovushan – Talish villages.

"The road will be built from Talish village to Tapgaragoyunlu and from there to the Gashalti sanatorium,” deputy head of the department. “The total length of this section will reach 30 kilometers."

News.Az