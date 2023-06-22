Azerbaijan set to develop draft law on protection of personal data

Azerbaijan set to develop draft law on protection of personal data

+ ↺ − 16 px

A draft law on personal data protection is being developed in Azerbaijan as part of a data management strategy, said Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Farid Ahmadov.

He made the remarks during a panel discussion themed "Digital transformation and human resources" held as part of the Human Resources Summit 2023, News.Az reports.

According to him, discussions are underway on the above draft law.

"This strategy will enshrine all approaches in the field of personal data protection. At present, large-scale studies are being carried out in government agencies in this regard," the deputy minister added.

News.Az