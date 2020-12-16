Azerbaijan set to increase fines for quarantine regime violators

+ ↺ − 16 px

The quarantine regime violators will be fined for a bigger amount in Azerbaijan, Trend reports on Nov. 16.

This issue has been outlined in the amendment to the Code of Administrative Offenses, which will be brought up for discussion during a meeting of the Azerbaijani parliament on December 18.

In accordance with the amendment, individuals will be fined from 200 manat ($117) to 400 manat ($235) for violation of the anti-epidemic, sanitary-hygienic and quarantine regimes, officials - from 4,000 manat ($2,352) to 10,000 manat ($5,882), in some cases the punishment is envisaged in the form of administrative arrest for up to one year, while legal entities - from 5,000 manat ($2,941) to 11,000 manat ($6,470).

Currently, individuals are fined from 200 manat ($117) to 400 manat ($235), officials - from 3,000 manat ($1,764) to 4,000 manat ($2,352), in some cases punishment is envisaged in the form of administrative arrest for up to one year while legal entities - from 4,000 manat ($2,352) to 10,000 manat ($5,882).

