Azerbaijan set to launch COP29 website this week

The website of the 29th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), which is due to take place in November in Azerbaijan, will be launched this week.

This announcement was made by Narmin Jarchalova, Chair of the COP29 Operating Company and Chief Operating Officer, during the first press conference held at the COP29 Presidency headquarters, News.Az reports.

She emphasized that additional information regarding accommodations for visitors, including a single international platform encompassing all accommodation options, will soon be made available.

