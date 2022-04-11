Azerbaijan set to provide lump-sum payments to first Karabakh war veterans

+ ↺ − 16 px

Work is underway to implement a social program in Azerbaijan for the provision of lump-sum payments to the disabled of the First Karabakh War and the families of the deceased disabled, Anar Aliyev, Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population.

He made the remarks Sunday at a briefing on the topic “Success of social reforms, international view of these reforms, awards” held in Baku, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

The deputy minister noted that under a relevant presidential decree, lump-sum payments will begin to be issued to those who became disabled while defending the country’s territorial integrity before August 2, 1997, and to family members of those who died.

The corresponding was signed by President Ilham Aliyev in December 2021.

