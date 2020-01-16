Azerbaijan sets development priorities until 2030

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has set the priorities for sustainable development until 2030, Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Ali Ahmadov said.

Ahmadov made the remark in Baku at the conference dedicated to the determination of priority areas of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UN for the next five years, Trend reports.

“The country’s main goal today is the UN program on Azerbaijan’s national development, coordination of Azerbaijan’s development strategy with the UN development strategy,” the deputy prime minister added.

"The cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UN in various fields has always been highly appreciated by the Azerbaijani government, and it will continue," Ahmadov added.

“Today Azerbaijan is one of the most successful countries in terms of development dynamics over the past 30 years,” Ahmadov said. “This testifies to Azerbaijan’s efforts to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals until 2030.”

"One of such goals is the development of the social sphere,” Ahmadov said. “Over the past 30 years, the Azerbaijani population has grown by three million people. Every year, 100,000 people enter the labor market. Many social projects have been recently implemented and the same number will be implemented in the future. The goal of the development is well-being of every person."

The deputy prime minister also stressed that the rapid development of the oil sector is a very important priority.

News.Az

