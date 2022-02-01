Azerbaijan sets new requirements for state employees on COVID-19 vaccination

+ ↺ − 16 px

All employees of government entities and the service sector in Azerbaijan are required to be fully vaccinated (with two doses of vaccine) against coronavirus from February 1, 2022, News.Az reports.

Prime Minister Ali Asadov signed a relevant decision.

According to the decision, all employees of government entities (institutions) in Azerbaijan must be vaccinated with two doses against coronavirus from February 1, 2022

The decision also applies to all employees of all medical, pharmaceutical, scientific and educational institutions, regardless of the form of ownership, work under labor or civil law contracts, as well as all employees of the sphere of labor and services specified in the addendum to the Decree of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan dated May 26, 2021 "On measures related to the extension of special quarantine regime and removal of certain restrictions".

Under the decision, those who haven’t been fully vaccinated instead must have a document confirming the presence of immunity after recovering from the coronavirus, or a certificate about contraindications to vaccination.









