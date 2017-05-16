Azerbaijan sets rules regarding public beaches

+ ↺ − 16 px

Amendments to Land Code were discussed at today’s meeting of Agrarian Committee of the Azerbaijani Parliament.

APA reports that under the amendment to the article #46 of the Land Code, rules on public beaches have been set.



According to amendment, fencing a land plot under 20-50 m-lane along the coast without restricting access to the coast is allowed in case the material used for fencing should not prevent seeing contact line of water and land. At the same time, in every 200 meters the fence should have passage with at least 6 meters in width for entering of transport facilities.



The draft amendment was recommended to the plenary meeting of the parliament.

News.Az



News.Az