Azerbaijan sets up Coordination Headquarters to address issues in liberated territories in centralized manner

President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on the establishment of a Coordination Headquarters for addressing the issues in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan in a centralized manner.

Under the order, Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan Samir Nuriyev was appointed the head of the Headquarters.

The Headquarters consists of 30 members. An Interdepartmental Center will also be created under the Headquarters in order to fulfill the function of the secretariat and communications and provide the necessary analytical and organizational support.

News.Az