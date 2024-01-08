Azerbaijan sets up precinct election commissions in liberated territories

+ ↺ − 16 px

Precinct election commissions have already been established in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from the Armenian occupation, Mazahir Panahov, Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan, told journalists on Monday, News.Az reports.

Panahov noted that the election commissions are fully set and ready to be operational for the upcoming presidential election in Azerbaijan.

“The election commissions are well-equipped. The work done there can be an example for polling stations located in other districts,” the CEC chairman added.

News.Az