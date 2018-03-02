Azerbaijan sets up state commission over fire outbreak in drug abuse treatment center

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on creation of a State Commission in connection with a deadly fire that occurred in the Republican Drug Abuse Treatment Center on March 2, APA reports.

According to the order, Prime Minister Abid Sharifov was appointed chairman of the State Commission.

Members of the Commission:

Minister of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan

Minister of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan

Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan

Minister of Health of Azerbaijan

Finance Minister of Azerbaijan

Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population of Azerbaijan

Head of State Security Service of Azerbaijan

Head of Baku City Executive Authority

Head of Baku’s Khatai District Executive Authority

News.Az

