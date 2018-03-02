Azerbaijan sets up state commission over fire outbreak in drug abuse treatment center
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on creation of a State Commission in connection with a deadly fire that occurred in the Republican Drug Abuse Treatment Center on March 2, APA reports.
According to the order, Prime Minister Abid Sharifov was appointed chairman of the State Commission.
Members of the Commission:
Minister of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan
Minister of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan
Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan
Minister of Health of Azerbaijan
Finance Minister of Azerbaijan
Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population of Azerbaijan
Head of State Security Service of Azerbaijan
Head of Baku City Executive Authority
Head of Baku’s Khatai District Executive Authority
News.Az