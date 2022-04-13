Azerbaijan shares data on daily coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 16 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, raising the nationwide tally to 792,305, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Wednesday.

As many as 41 patients have recovered in the country over the past day. Thus, the number of recoveries reached 782,416. One patient has died in the country over the past day, pushing the nationwide death toll to 9,704.

The number of active cases in the country stands at 185.

So far, 6,755,203 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan.

News.Az