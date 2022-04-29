Azerbaijan shares data on daily coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 13 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, raising the nationwide tally to 792,558, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Friday.

As many as 16 patients have recovered in the country over the past day. Thus, the number of recoveries reached 782,744. No coronavirus-related death has been recorded in Azerbaijan in the last 24 hours. The COVID-19 death toll in the country stands at 9,709.

The number of active cases in the country stands at 105.

So far, 6,811,382 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan.

News.Az