Azerbaijan shares data on daily coronavirus cases

Azerbaijan has registered 27 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, raising the nationwide tally to 793,063, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Wednesday.

Some 15 patients have recovered in the country over the past day. Thus, the number of recoveries reached 783,196. To date, 9,716 people have died of COVID-19 in Azerbaijan.

The number of active cases in the country stands at 151.

So far, 6,945,598 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan.

News.Az