Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan shares data on daily coronavirus infections

  • Society
  • Share
Azerbaijan shares data on daily coronavirus infections

Azerbaijan has registered 10 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, raising the nationwide tally to 792,695, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Thursday.  

As many as 3 patients have recovered in the country over the past day. Thus, the number of recoveries reached 782,936. No coronavirus-related death cases have been recorded. The COVID-19 death toll in the country stands at 9,710.

The number of active cases in the country stands at 49.

So far, 6,865,181 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      