Azerbaijan shares data on demining ops in liberated lands

Engineering troops of Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry actively participate in clearance of mines and disposal of unexploded munitions in the liberated territories, the head of the engineering troops department of the ministry, Major General Anar Karimov said.

According to Karimov, the area cleared of mines and disposed of unexploded munitions up to date has exceeded 6,200 hectares.

"The demining process continues. It involves personnel, specially trained service dogs, and mechanical demining equipment. Close contact is maintained with other organizations involved in the process," he added.

News.Az