Azerbaijan shares latest data on new coronavirus cases

Azerbaijan has registered 2,749 new COVID-19 cases, the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Monday.

As many as 3,971 patients have recovered, and 27 patients have died over the past day.

Up until now, 747,918 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 690,059 of them have recovered, and 9,077 people have died. Currently, 48,782 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 8,251 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan on February 14, bringing the total number to 6,398,476.

News.Az