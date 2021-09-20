Azerbaijan shares latest data on new COVID-19 cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has confirmed 740 new COVID-19 cases, 2,442 patients have recovered, and 22 patients have died, the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az.

Overall, the country has reported 473,459 cases of infection, 436,537 recoveries, and 6,327 deaths since the onset of the pandemic. At present, 30,595 people are receiving treatment.

Azerbaijan has conducted 4,751,264 COVID-19 tests over the past period, including 7,103 today.

News.Az

News.Az