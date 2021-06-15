Azerbaijan shares latest data on new COVID-19 cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has detected 68 new COVID-19 cases, 177 patients have recovered and three patients have died, the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers said on Tuesday.

Up until now, 335,264 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 328,876 of them have recovered, and 4,958 people have died. Currently, 1,430 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 10,316 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 3,637,889 tests have been conducted so far.

