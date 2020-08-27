Azerbaijan shoots down another Armenian UAV

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani armed forces have destroyed another unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) of the Armenian army.

On August 27 at about 09:45, the units of the Armenian armed forces, using a UAV, attempted to carry out a reconnaissance flight over the positions of the Azerbaijani army’s units in the direction of the Fuzuli district, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.

The enemy’s UAV was immediately detected and destroyed by air defense units of the Azerbaijani Air Force.

News.Az