Azerbaijan showcases Armenia's military equipment captured in Fuzuli (PHOTO)

The Azerbaijani army continues successful military operations, while the Armenian Armed Forces are suffering serious losses along the entire front, Trend reports via Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

According to the latest official information from the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense, the amount of Armenian Armed Forces' both killed and wounded has reached 2,300.

Following the battles in the Fuzuli direction, the Armenian military equipment was captured.

News.Az