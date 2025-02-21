Azerbaijan showcases business tourism opportunities in Abu Dhabi

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan highlighted its business tourism offerings at the 13th Annual Meetings Arabia and Luxury Travel Congress (MALT) in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

The Azerbaijan Tourism Board (ATB) and Baku Convention Center participated in the event, where over 250 delegates from the Middle East's luxury travel and business events sectors gathered, News.Az reports, citing ATB.

More than 20 B2B meetings were held, with discussions focusing on Azerbaijan's business tourism, luxury accommodations, and regional business events.

News.Az