Azerbaijan showcases business tourism potential in UAE

Azerbaijan showcased its business tourism opportunities at the 63rd International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA) in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The Azerbaijan Tourism Board (ATB) represented the country at the congress to promote business tourism opportunities and increase the number of industry representatives wishing to visit Azerbaijan for this purpose, News.Az reports.The meetings, held with leading experts and business travel agencies, highlighted information on the existing infrastructure for organizing business events in Azerbaijan and the country`s tourism potential.The International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA) is a knowledge hub and an advocate for the international association meetings industry. Part of its mission is to offer global entities education, connections, tools and resources to help them organise more effective and successful meetings.

