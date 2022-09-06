Azerbaijan showcases new domestic machine gun at ADEX-2022

+ ↺ − 16 px

A new, locally-made heavy 12.7 mm caliber machine gun is on display at the 4th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX-2022), News.Az reports.

The machine gun can be used for periodical and continuous shooting at a distance of two-three kilometers. It’s intended mainly for the destruction of enemy manpower and light fortifications. The weapon uses bullets with a diameter of 12.7 and 108 mm.

The opening ceremony of the 4th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX) and the 13th International Exhibition for Internal Security, Safety and Rescue Equipment (Securex Caspian) took place at Baku Expo Center on Tuesday.

The event is attended by state and government officials, representatives of the diplomatic corps in Azerbaijan, international organizations, delegations of foreign countries and representatives of other institutions.

The ADEX exhibition of modern weaponry and equipment will demonstrate the strength and power of the military-industrial complex of the Republic of Azerbaijan and global companies.

News.Az