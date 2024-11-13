Azerbaijan showcases rich cultural heritage at COP29 with special exhibitions

The Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Culture has organized a series of cultural events to highlight the country's ancient history and vibrant heritage during the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), News.Az reports.

Running until November 22, the events are being held at Baku Stadium, the largest venue in the country.Visitors can explore a captivating display of Azerbaijan's centuries-old carpets, textiles, fine and decorative arts, as well as national costumes and traditional handicrafts.

