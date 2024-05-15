Azerbaijan showcases tourism potential at IMEX Frankfurt 2024

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is currently showcasing its tourism potential at the IMEX 2024, taking place in Frankfurt on May 14-16, News.Az reports.

A group of tourism companies from Azerbaijan are representing the country at the exhibition. Visitors to Azerbaijan’s stand are introduced to the country’s tourism potential, as well as the COP29, scheduled to be held in Baku this November.IMEX is a hub for the global events industry, which offers a valuable and lucrative opportunity for professionals to enhance businesses, foster genuine connections, and gain invaluable insights.Hosted at the Messe Frankfurt, this year’s event showcases innovative trends, offers unparalleled networking opportunities, and focuses on sustainable event management, underlining its theme: “Connecting Minds, Building the Future.” The fair has drawn professionals from over 200 countries, featuring more than 2,500 exhibitors, including top destinations, technology innovators, and service providers in the tourism sector.The expo also continues to host its hallmark appointment system, facilitating over 50,000 individual meetings between buyers and exhibitors.

News.Az