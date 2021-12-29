+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan signed 27 international agreements in 2021, the Foreign Ministry said in a newsletter on the results of the year, News.Az reports.

The agreements were concluded with neighboring countries, Ukraine, Belarus, Estonia, Bulgaria, Serbia, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Croatia, Hungary, Pakistan, Mongolia, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia and Spain, said the newsletter.

The ministry added that in 2021, Azerbaijan decided to establish its embassies in the Vatican and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

News.Az