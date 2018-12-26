Azerbaijan significantly improves its position in 'Paying Taxes 2019' rating

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan ranked 28th in the Paying Taxes 2019 tax rating, Trend reports citing the research conducted by specialists of PwC, in cooperation with the World Bank.

According to the analysis, the total tax rate of Azerbaijan is 40.8 percent; this is the share of taxes and contributions in the company's profits.

At the same time, Russia is on the 53rd place, Kazakhstan is on the 56th place, Uzbekistan - on the 64th, Armenia - on the 82nd, Tajikistan - on the 136th, Kyrgyzstan - on the 150th.

The study takes into account a number of indicators in the tax sphere - the number of payments per year, the time required to comply with tax laws, the application of the VAT system.

Last year Azerbaijan ranked 35th.

Starting from Jan. 1, 2019, new amendments to the Tax Code will come into force in Azerbaijan.

The amendments provide for new benefits and tax exemptions, as well as expanding the taxable base, introduction of next generation cash registers, improving tax administration and other measures.

News.Az

News.Az