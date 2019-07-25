Azerbaijan significantly increases car imports

+ ↺ − 16 px

In January-June 2019, Azerbaijan imported 18,740 vehicles, which is almost two times more compared to the same period of 2018, Trend reports referring to the country's State Customs Committee.

According to the committee, the number of cars, which accounted for the bulk of imports, reached 16,965 units during the reported period, which is two times more compared to 2018.

The number imported vehicles with a capacity of 10 people and more amounted to 101 units. The number of imported trucks also increased significantly and amounted to 1,593 units, which is 62.9 percent more compared to the same period of the last year.

Moreover, the number of imported special-purpose vehicles increased by 16 units and amounted to 81.

As for the volume of imports in monetary terms, during the reported period, the cost of vehicles and spare parts of them in total amounted to $536.925 million, which is 37.3 percent more than in January-June 2018.

News.Az

