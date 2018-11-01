Azerbaijan significantly increases exports of fruits and vegetables

+ ↺ − 16 px

Over the past 15 years, the volume of export of Azerbaijani agricultural products increased 6.3 times

Azerbaijan has significantly increased exports of fruits and vegetables, says the article of the Minister of Agriculture Inam Karimov, published in the official press, Trend reports.

It is noted in the article that during 2003-2017, the real increase in manufacture of agricultural products in general amounted to 166.4 percent, in particular, in the field of crop production – to 156.7 percent, in the field of animal husbandry – to 177.8 percent.

According to the data of the World Bank, over these years, the real growth in the sphere of agriculture in Azerbaijan was above the average world indicator, as well as above the corresponding indicators of the countries in the region.

The article says that the dynamic development in the field of agriculture continued this year, and for the first nine months, the total volume of agricultural products increased by 4.3 percent compared to the same period last year, in particular the volume of manufacture of the crop farming products increased by 5.8 percent, and the livestock breeding products - by 2.7 percent.

It is emphasized that high dynamics has been achieved in the area of export of agricultural products.

"Over the past 15 years, the volume of export of agricultural products increased 6.3 times, in particular the exports of fruits and vegetables increased 10.4 times, and in the eight months of this year, the exports of vegetables increased by 8.4 percent, fruits - by 32.5 percent, raw cotton - 2.2 times," the article says.

