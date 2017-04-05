Azerbaijan simplifying visa procedure in connection with Volleyball Championship

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on the simplification of visa procedures for stateless persons and foreigners in connection with the organizing and holding of the 2017 Women’s European Volleyball Championship.

By presenting any of the documents mentioned in the order, stateless persons and foreigners who will come to Azerbaijan for the 2017 Women’s European Volleyball Championship to be held in Baku and Goygol district will be able to obtain their visa from the Foreign Ministry’s Consular Department’s units at Azerbaijan’s international airports, APA reported.

Any of the following documents is required in order to obtain a visa:

- A document confirming accreditation in line with rules set by the he European Volleyball Confederation

- A ticket or a document confirming the acquisition of it

Organizers who are accredited in line with the rules set by the he European Volleyball Confederation must apply from August 15 to October 15.

Participating team members and representatives must apply from September 1 to October 10.

Reporters and people who have a ticket for the games and are accredited in line with the rules set by the he European Volleyball Confederation must apply from September 10 to October 5.

News.Az

News.Az