Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society slams Armenia’s unfounded claims

Armenian claims that flour weighing 40 tons sent from Baku to Khankendi is overdue are unfounded, Elshan Salimzade, a representative of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society, told foreign media representatives, News.Az reports.

According to Salimzade, the flour in two trucks (20 tons each) is flour of the highest quality and was produced on August 28, 2023.

A convoy of humanitarian aid sent by the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society to people of Armenian origin living in Karabakh reached the Aghdam district on August 29. Currently, representatives of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society are negotiating with Russian peacekeepers regarding the humanitarian cargo.

Representatives of Bloomberg, the BBC, Getty Image and other media outlets arrived at the territory where trucks with humanitarian cargo are parked.

The remnants of the separatist regime in Karabakh, led by the Armenian authorities, have long been trying in various ways to convince the world community and international organizations that Azerbaijan, by establishing a border crossing point on the Lachin road, is allegedly keeping the Armenian residents of Karabakh under "blockade", has created a "humanitarian crisis situation" for them, and that the Armenians are allegedly facing "food shortages". Armenia, which continues to manipulate the existence of an alleged "tense humanitarian situation" and "blockade" in the region, is hindering the peace process instead of following through on the agreements reached to resolve issues related to the use of the Lachin road and other alternative roads to meet the needs of the Armenian residents of the Karabakh region.

The Azerbaijani side once again demonstrates a humanistic approach and sends humanitarian aid to citizens of Armenian origin living in Karabakh.

News.Az