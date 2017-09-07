Azerbaijan slams reports it ran 2.5 bn-euro slush fund

+ ↺ − 16 px

“This report by some media outlets on so-called corruption allegations in Azerbaijan is completely false.”

Azerbaijan on Wednesday slammed reports it ran a secret 2.5 billion euro fund to buy political influence across Europe.

“This report by some media outlets on so-called corruption allegations in Azerbaijan is completely false,” said Hikmat Hajiyev, spokesman for the Azerbaijani ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“We perceive it as a vivid example of fake news and orchestrated and biased propaganda against Azerbaijan. We totally reject these allegations,” he said, calling them “propaganda orchestrated by the Armenian lobby and the Soros fund.”

If Transparency International raises the reports with institutions such as the Council of Europe – a top human rights body- Azerbaijan stands ready to challenge their accuracy, he added.

