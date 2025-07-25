Azerbaijan, Slovakia discuss opportunities for cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

On July 25, Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with Milan Lajcak, the Ambassador of Slovakia to Azerbaijan, as he concluded his diplomatic mission in the country.

The meeting focused on the existing cooperation between Azerbaijan and Slovakia, as well as the current regional and global developments, News.Az reports via the Foreign Ministry.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov thanked Ambassador Milan Lajcak for his efforts to foster the bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Slovakia and wished him success in his future endeavors.

The sides emphasized the critical role of reciprocal visits and mutual contacts, as well political consultations mechanism in advancing bilateral and multilateral cooperation. They further noted that the meeting between the two countries heads of state during the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in Baku last year. They hailed the discussions held during the meetings between the two countries’ foreign ministers as beneficial.

The officials underscored the existing prospects for bilateral cooperation in areas such as economy, trade, science, culture, and other domains, stressing the importance for continuing this collaboration.

Ambassador Lajcak expressed his gratitude for the support he had received during his tenure in the country, wishing for further enhancement of the Azerbaijan-Slovakia ties.

They also discussed other issues of shared interest at the meeting.

