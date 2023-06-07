Azerbaijan, Slovakia ink agreement on avoidance of double taxation
Azerbaijan and Slovakia have signed an agreement on the avoidance of double taxation and prevention of fiscal evasion with respect of taxes on income, the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan said on Twitter, News.Az reports.
The agreement was signed as part of FM Bayramov’s working visit to Slovakia.
“The agreement will further contribute to strengthening relations between the two countries,” the ministry stated.