Azerbaijan, Slovakia intend to ink agreement on economic cooperation

Azerbaijan and Slovakia intend to sign an agreement on economic cooperation, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint press conference with Slovak counterpart Ivan Korčok in Baku, News.Az reports.

Bayramov said during the meeting with his Slovak counterpart, the prospects of bilateral cooperation, as well as cooperation on the international platform, were discussed.

Also, the sides exchanged views on the potential of ties in the economic sphere.

It was noted that over 10 agreements on cooperation between Azerbaijan and Slovakia in various fields are currently under consideration.

