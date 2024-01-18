Azerbaijan, Slovakia mull economic cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

The economic and energy cooperation between Azerbaijan and Slovakia was discussed in Davos.

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov held a meeting with Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico as part of the World Economic Forum in Davos, News.Az reports.

“On the sidelines of the Davos Economic Forum, we engaged in discussions with Robert Fico, the Prime Minister of Slovakia, focusing on economic and energy cooperation between Azerbaijan and Slovakia,” Minister Jabbarov said on X.

News.Az