Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan, Slovakia mull economic cooperation

  • Economics
  • Share
Azerbaijan, Slovakia mull economic cooperation

The economic and energy cooperation between Azerbaijan and Slovakia was discussed in Davos.

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov held a meeting with Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico as part of the World Economic Forum in Davos, News.Az reports.

“On the sidelines of the Davos Economic Forum, we engaged in discussions with Robert Fico, the Prime Minister of Slovakia, focusing on economic and energy cooperation between Azerbaijan and Slovakia,” Minister Jabbarov said on X.

News about - Azerbaijan, Slovakia mull economic cooperation


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      