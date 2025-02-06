Azerbaijan, Slovenia explore prospects for expanding energy cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Rovshan Najaf, President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), held a meeting with Sašo Berger, President of the Management Board of the Slovenian company Petrol d.d., and Simon Urbancl, Manager of Geoplin d.o.o.

The sides hailed the cooperation between Azerbaijan’s energy giant and the Slovenian companies, News.Az reports, citing SOCAR.

During the meeting, they also exchanged views on the opportunities for expanding cooperation in various areas of the energy sector, as well as discussed other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az