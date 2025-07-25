Azerbaijan, Somalia explore new cooperation opportunities across multiple sectors

+ ↺ − 16 px

On July 25, Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov met with Abdisalam Abdi Ali, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Federal Republic of Somalia.

Prime Minister Asadov emphasized that Azerbaijan places great importance on developing relations with African countries, including Somalia, News.Az reports.

The officials praised the mutual support between the two countries within international organizations, including the United Nations (UN), the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).

The meeting also explored opportunities for cooperation between Azerbaijan and Somalia in areas such as investment, agriculture, public service delivery, green energy, humanitarian efforts, and other sectors.

