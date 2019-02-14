Azerbaijan soon to greatly increase retirement pensions

From March 1, 2019, the amount of average minimum retirement pension will increase by 38.5 percent and reach 160 manats in Azerbaijan, Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Sahil Babayev said.

Babayev made remarks at a press conference in Baku on Feb. 14, Trend reports.

Earlier, the minimum amount of the retirement pensions was 116 manats.

The increase in the minimum amount of pensions will cover 233,000 pensioners, including 140,000 people receiving disability pensions.

