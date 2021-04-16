Azerbaijan soon to receive over 100,000 doses of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine

+ ↺ − 16 px

More than 100,000 doses of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 will be supplied to Azerbaijan soon, said Chairperson of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Valentina Matviyenko said.

Matviyenko made the remarks at a meeting with Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova on the sidelines of the spring session of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly, according to TASS.

She noted that Moscow and Baku are currently considering launching the production of Russian vaccines in Azerbaijan.

“I know that an agreement on the supply of more than 100,000 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 from April through May has been reached because we are well aware that the only way to really stop the pandemic is the mass vaccination,” Matviyenko added.

News.Az