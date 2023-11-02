Azerbaijan, South Korea discuss prospects for development of interparliamentary relations

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of her official visit to South Korea, Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Parliament Sahiba Gafarova has met with head of the South Korea-Azerbaijan interparliamentary friendship group of the Korean National Assembly Suh Byung-soo, News.Az reports.

They hailed the successful development of relations between the two countries in various areas, adding that the political contacts – high-level visits and meetings contributed to the expansion of these bonds.

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova praised the activities of the friendship groups in both countries’ legislative bodies, and stressed the importance of developing interparliamentary ties even further.

Suh Byung-soo expressed confidence that Sahiba Gafarova`s visit to South Korea would contribute to the further deepening of bilateral relations, and shared his impressions of the visit to Azerbaijan.

They also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az