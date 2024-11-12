Azerbaijan, Spain discuss expanding economic, trade relations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, met with Pedro Sánchez, President of the Government of the Kingdom of Spain, in Baku on Tuesday.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed his condolences regarding the numerous casualties and the destruction caused by severe floods in Spain, News.Az reports.Pedro Sánchez expressed his gratitude to the President of Azerbaijan for the solidarity shown and the condolences offered.The President of Azerbaijan thanked the President of the Government of Spain for accepting the invitation to participate in COP29. President Ilham Aliyev expressed hope that his visit to Azerbaijan would provide momentum for the development of bilateral relations.Pedro Sánchez thanked President Ilham Aliyev for the invitation to COP29. He also extended his congratulations on the excellent organization of the event.Pedro Sánchez noted that a major UN event on financing for sustainable development is scheduled to take place in Spain next year, with the outcomes of COP29 expected to contribute to its success.President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that COP29 has already begun to yield productive results.The President of the Government of Spain praised Azerbaijan's contribution to the Alliance of Civilizations.During the meeting, they had an extensive exchange of views on expanding economic and trade relations and agreed to establish a joint working group and organize business forums.During the conversation, they also highlighted significant opportunities in areas such as industry, agriculture, investments, and the implementation of infrastructure projects between the two countries. Additionally, the sides discussed expanding cooperation in education and the possibility of opening Spanish universities in Azerbaijan.

News.Az