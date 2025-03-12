Azerbaijan, Spain explore enhancing weekly flight frequency

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev held a meeting with Spain’s Secretary of State for Trade María Amparo López Senovilla.

The discussions at the meeting focused on digitalization, transport cooperation, and collaboration on the Middle Corridor, News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Digital Development and Transport.

The sides also exchanged views on increasing the weekly frequency of flights and cooperation with Spanish companies in the railway and metro sectors.

News.Az