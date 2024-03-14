Azerbaijan spares no effort to establish peace in region: Presidential aide

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan spares no effort to establish peace in the South Caucasus, said Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration.

Hajiyev made the remarks at the first panel session themed “Restoration of the Fractured World” within the framework of the XI Global Baku Forum, News.Az reports.

The presidential aide noted that Azerbaijan is coping with its obligations.

“We believe that we have brought about new stability in the South Caucasus. One of the challenges that we face is that international institutions do not fulfill their obligations,” Hajiyev emphasized.

