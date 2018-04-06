Azerbaijan specifies requirements on areas designated for smoking

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the proposed requirements concerning specially designated areas for smoking.

These requirements apply to places specifically designated for smoking in all enterprises, institutions and organizations irrespective of organizational and legal forms of ownership, APA reported.

All enterprises and organizations that fund, construct, reconstruct and restore specially designated areas for tobacco use must comply with these requirements.

These enclosed and open places are meant for tobacco users only and must correspond to certain standards. They need to have a ventilation system.

